Fundraising triathlete “has a go” and raises hundreds of pounds for Disability Action Yorkshire

A retired project manager turned fitness instructor and charity volunteer has raised hundreds of pounds for Disability Action Yorkshire by undertaking a triathlon taster session.

The Go-Tri Triathlon held at Ashville College saw Charles O’Donnell – who runs a weekly “rebound” session at the Hornbeam Park-based organisation – swim 200m cycle 12km and run 3km.

And, as a reward for his efforts, Charles smashed his fundraising target of £250 by securing over £400 in sponsorship money.

Disability Action Yorkshire, which was started 82 years ago, provides services to create more opportunities for disabled people, and monies raised from fundraising and donations allow it to continue providing its vital work.

Charles said: The reason for me getting involved with Disability Action Yorkshire in the first place is a very personal one. My sister, who sadly passed away, was disabled, and when growing up I had an insight into the difficulties my parents faced raising a disabled child. They had lots of support to help look after her, and that’s what this charity does. It gives support to disabled people. The people I meet have all got challenges, and this mini-triathlon was a challenge for me. I’d like to thank everyone who sponsored me as I’ve almost doubled the £250 target I set for myself.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive, said: I’d first like to thank Charles for his support of the charity. The £420 he has raised will be put to very good use supporting and developing our services for disabled people. Our goal is to help disabled people in our community live as independent lives as possible, and this is greatly assisted by people like Charles. We are so grateful to anyone that raises funds for us, and it is particularly touching when someone has such a personal reason for supporting us.









