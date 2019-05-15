Two remain in hospital after serious collision on A658 near North Rigton

22 hours ago in Harrogate/News
are appealing fir witnesses following a serious at North Rigton, .

  • 3.25pm on Tuesday 14 May
  • A658, at the crossroads with Dunkeswick Lane
  • Known locally as North Rigton Crossroads

The collision involved a Red Yamaha motorcycle travelling from the Dunkeswick Lane direction and a VW Up in blue travelling in the general Harrogate direction on the A658.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 29 year-old man from the area and the car driver a 32 year-old man from the Ilkley were both taken to General Infirmary with serious injuries.



Both men remain in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses / Das Cam footage of the collision and also anyone who witnessed either of the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Traffic Sergeant 638 Andy Morton. Alternatively, you can email  Andrew.morton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Please quote reference number NYP 14052019-0325 when passing on any information.





