Find out about North Yorkshire’s dementia support service

Please share the news













A series of information events that showcase the new support service for people living with the effects of dementia are taking place across North Yorkshire over the coming weeks.

The events are being run by Dementia Forward, and anyone whose lives have been affected by dementia, their families and carers as well as health and social care professionals are being encouraged to come along to find out about the free support and advice available.

County Councillor Caroline Dickinson, Executive Member for Public Health, Prevention and Supported Housing, said: Dementia Forward is a local charity that helps people living with dementia and their family, friends or carers to find out about the choices available to them following the diagnosis. They provide Information, advice and support through a wide range of local services, including a North Yorkshire Helpline; home visits from a trained dementia support advisor; signposting to other sources of help; education programmes and a range of wellbeing and social activities. The service is available to anyone living in North Yorkshire who is affected by dementia, from pre-diagnosis to end of life.

Jill Quinn, Chief Executive of Dementia Forward, said: The information events are an informal and friendly way for people to meet and get to know our teams of dementia support experts, and find out more about the services we are delivering. We want to encourage people who are looking for dementia support to get in touch with us, and we also hope to hear from people who would like to volunteer with Dementia Forward. Coming along to one of our information sessions is an ideal way to find out more.

Information session are taking place on:

Tuesday 21 May 10.00-12.00

Richmond Town Hall, 41 Market Place, Richmond DL10 4QL

Thursday 23 May 1.00 – 3.00

Northallerton Town Hall, High Street, Northallerton

Friday 24 May 10.00 -12.00

Green Lane Centre, Green Lane, Whitby

Wednesday 29 May 1.00-3.00

Pioneer projects, Looking Well Studios, King Street, Bentham LA2 7HG

Monday 3 June 1.00 – 3.00

St Andrew’s Church Hall, Newmarket Street, Skipton BD23 2JE

Tuesday 4 June 10.00 – 12.00

The Street, 12 Lower Clark Street, Scarborough

Wednesday 5 June 1.00 – 3.00

Thirsk Town Hall, Westgate, Thirsk YO7 1QR

Please ring the Dementia Forward Helpline 03300 578592 or go to www.dementiaforward.org.uk for further information about the sessions and the services Dementia Forward provides.







