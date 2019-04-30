Two sisters from Harrogate Grammar School cap-off a tremendous cross-country season

The two Forrest sisters from Harrogate Grammar School, Rose (14), and Hazel (12), recently capped off a tremendous cross-country running season, both reaching National Finals.

Rose’s highlights of a long season included coming 13th in the UK National Championship for her club Harrogate Harriers, and 12th in the English National Schools U17 final for Harrogate Grammar School.

She was the highest placed Yorkshire Runner and gained a reserve England place as a result.

At 14 she was one of the youngest in the field.

Hazel meanwhile, in her first year in secondary school, came 1st in the North Yorkshire Schools Cross Country, and 16th in the Northern Cross-Country Championships for her club the Harrogate Harriers.

She then went on to the English National Schools Finals and came in 13th, with the North Yorkshire team finishing 3rd overall.

Their Harrogate Harriers coach, Jo Day, commented: how proud she was that both sisters led in such a strong field of high achieving female long-distance runners, many now competing at Regional level.