Resurfacing of A59 at Kex Gill to start

Resurfacing of the A59 at Kex Gill is due to start on Monday, 13 May 2019.

This follows completion of complex repairs to the road in March. The A59 is an important trans-Pennine route between Skipton and Harrogate, but there is a history of instability in land around the road west of Blubberhouses at Kex Gill. The recent repairs followed movement in the carriageway last year, which led to a closure of several weeks.

The work will require the road to be closed for up to seven days from 13 May. A signed diversion will be in place via Otley and Ilkley and signs will be put out to make it clear that during the closure period businesses on or near the A59 will be open as usual.

North Yorkshire County Council will take advantage of the closure and diversion to carry out further work on the route, including additional patching, joint sealing and lining works.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: This resurfacing will complete the extensive work we have carried out here over the past year. We appreciate the patience and co-operation of local businesses and residents during this period. Our ultimate solution is to realign this section of the A59 to the other side of the valley. We have agreed a preferred route and are making progress on detailed designs and environmental surveys.

An outline business case has been submitted to the Department for Transport and the authority is now working on the full business case. It currently proposes to submit a planning application in October.







