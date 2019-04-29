Crime up 14% in North Yorkshire

Recorded crime in North Yorkshire has risen by 14% according to Office of National Statistic (ONS) data.

Statistics have been release for the quarter ending December 2018 and there have been 5,284 (14%) more crimes when compared to the same quarter in 2017.

In some areas a fall has been recorded, that may not be a reflection on an actual crime reduction, more that the crimes are not longer being recorded as they once were, for instance with shoplifting offences.

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: Today’s increases were to be expected as part of the changes we are making to ensure we record all crimes accurately and properly. Despite this, North Yorkshire remains statistically the safest place in England and that, along with the investment in policing across the county, will I hope provide reassurance that the Chief Constable is putting place the measures needed to ensure communities are safe and feel safe. Of course, we must not be complacent, and any rise is worrying. I understand that there will be concern at another increase, and we are taking action to ensure that more visible, local policing addresses any genuine increase in crime. The current recruitment for additional PCSOs, and future recruitment of 50 additional police officers – funded by the precept – will boost the presence of North Yorkshire Police on our streets and I hope make a real difference for residents and businesses.

In the table below the way burglary is recorded has changed between 2018 and 2017, making it more difficult to compare.

Quarter to December

2018 Quarter to December

2017 Change Percentage

Change Victim-based crime Violence against the person 13729 10368 3361 32% Homicide 5 6 -1 -17% Violence with injury 5469 4791 678 14% Violence without injury 5478 4251 1227 29% Stalking and harassment 2741 1308 1433 110% Death or serious injury – unlawful driving 36 12 24 200% Sexual Offences 1854 1546 308 20% Robbery 211 165 46 28% Theft Offences 17081 16602 479 3% Burglary 3807 3737 70 2% Domestic burglary – 2084 – – Non-Domestic burglary – 1653 – – Residential burglary 2301 – – – Non-residential burglary 1506 – – – Vehicle offences 2460 2250 210 9% Theft from the person 483 398 85 21% Bicycle theft 1177 1193 -16 -1% Shoplifting 4448 4638 -190 -4% Other theft offences 4706 4386 320 7% Criminal damage and arson 5993 5894 99 2% Other crimes against society Drug offences 1563 1494 69 5% Possession of weapons offences 233 309 -76 -25% Public order offences 2210 1413 797 56% Miscellaneous crimes 812 763 49 6% Total Record Crime (excluding fraud) 43762 38478 5284 14%







