Crime up 14% in North Yorkshire

Recorded crime in North Yorkshire has risen by 14% according to Office of National Statistic (ONS) data.
Statistics have been release for the quarter ending December 2018 and there have been 5,284 (14%) more crimes when compared to the same quarter in 2017.
In some areas a fall has been recorded, that may not be a reflection on an actual crime reduction, more that the crimes are not longer being recorded as they once were, for instance with shoplifting offences.
Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said:
Today’s increases were to be expected as part of the changes we are making to ensure we record all crimes accurately and properly.
Despite this, North Yorkshire remains statistically the safest place in England and that, along with the investment in policing across the county, will I hope provide reassurance that the Chief Constable is putting place the measures needed to ensure communities are safe and feel safe.
Of course, we must not be complacent, and any rise is worrying.
I understand that there will be concern at another increase, and we are taking action to ensure that more visible, local policing addresses any genuine increase in crime.
The current recruitment for additional PCSOs, and future recruitment of 50 additional police officers – funded by the precept – will boost the presence of North Yorkshire Police on our streets and I hope make a real difference for residents and businesses.
In the table below the way burglary is recorded has changed between 2018 and 2017, making it more difficult to compare.
|Quarter to December
2018
|Quarter to December
2017
|Change
|Percentage
Change
|Victim-based crime
|Violence against the person
|13729
|10368
|3361
|32%
|Homicide
|5
|6
|-1
|-17%
|Violence with injury
|5469
|4791
|678
|14%
|Violence without injury
|5478
|4251
|1227
|29%
|Stalking and harassment
|2741
|1308
|1433
|110%
|Death or serious injury – unlawful driving
|36
|12
|24
|200%
|Sexual Offences
|1854
|1546
|308
|20%
|Robbery
|211
|165
|46
|28%
|Theft Offences
|17081
|16602
|479
|3%
|Burglary
|3807
|3737
|70
|2%
|Domestic burglary
|–
|2084
|–
|–
|Non-Domestic burglary
|–
|1653
|–
|–
|Residential burglary
|2301
|–
|–
|–
|Non-residential burglary
|1506
|–
|–
|–
|Vehicle offences
|2460
|2250
|210
|9%
|Theft from the person
|483
|398
|85
|21%
|Bicycle theft
|1177
|1193
|-16
|-1%
|Shoplifting
|4448
|4638
|-190
|-4%
|Other theft offences
|4706
|4386
|320
|7%
|Criminal damage and arson
|5993
|5894
|99
|2%
|Other crimes against society
|Drug offences
|1563
|1494
|69
|5%
|Possession of weapons offences
|233
|309
|-76
|-25%
|Public order offences
|2210
|1413
|797
|56%
|Miscellaneous crimes
|812
|763
|49
|6%
|Total Record Crime (excluding fraud)
|43762
|38478
|5284
|14%