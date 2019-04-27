Wrexham v Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town ended their first season in the National League with a disappointing, but unlucky defeat, at a wet and windy, Racecourse Ground, Wrexham.
This means that Town will travel to AFC Fylde next Wednesday evening,1st of May, in the National League Play-Offs.
Simon Weaver made eight changes from the side that beat Gateshead on Easter Monday, with Joe Cracknell and Toby Lees making their first starts of the season.
Although they were playing into a strong crosswind,Town took an eleventh minute lead when Jack Muldoon’s cross was deflected for a corner and Mark Beck rifled Joe Leesley’s delivery into the roof of the net.
Wrexham, who had also made several changes to their starting line up,hit back with Jennings heading at Cracknell,but at the other end, Jason Roberts nearly sliced an Aaron Williams cross into his own goal to stretch Town’s lead.
It took until the last five minutes of the half for the game, really to burst into life.
On 42 minutes,the hosts levelled when Paul Rutherford’s centre from the left was headed past Cracknell by Jason Oswell, but Beck almost bagged his and Town’s second when he headed George Thomson’s right wing centre against the crossbar.
As the half drew to a close, Town were awarded a penalty when Muldoon was brought down inside the area,but keeper, Christian Dibble dived to his right to keep out Muldoon’s spot kick.
The steadily deteriorating conditions, were causing problems for Town’s forwards as the ball kept holding up in the waterlogged area in front of Wrexham’s box, but in spite of this, Williams and Muldoon both threatened and Leesley curled a shot wide of the far post.
Unfortunately, with ten minutes left,home skipper, Mark Carrington broke down the wing and centred for sub, Nicky Deverdics, to shoot past Cracknell for the winning goal.
Town made late attempts to find an equaliser and Muldoon headed a Michael Woods cross goalwards,only to be denied by Dibble.
The final whistle brought an end to Town’s excellent debut season in the National League, but there is still all to play for in the Play-Offs.
Wrexham 2 Harrogate Town 1
Town, Cracknell,Thomson,Beck,Leesley,Agnew,Langmead, Williams, Muldoon, Lees, Kitching,Woods.
Unused subs, Belshaw, Falkingham, Howe, Burrell,Thewlis.
Scorer, Beck 11, Booked Kitching
Wrexham, Dibble, Carrington, Robert, Tharme, Jennings, Sargent, Augustien,Summerfield(Deverdicks 45), Rutherford, Oswell(Stockton 78), Spyrou(Thom (83).
Unused subs,Simpson,Wright
Scorers,Oswell 42, Deverdics 80
Att.3690 (99away)
Referee,J Hull
By John Harrison