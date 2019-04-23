Three North Yorkshire businesses recognised with the Queen’s Award

Three pioneering businesses from North Yorkshire have scooped this year’s Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Of the winning companies, two have been recognised for Innovation which required them to “show outstanding commercial success as a result of innovation”.

The other won the accolade for International Trade, proving that they have “achieved outstanding growth in overseas earnings relative to your business size and sector”.

The businesses being honoured are:

Naughtone Limited (International Trade): Founded in 2005, this furniture company provides high-quality modern pieces for both the home and work environments. Their emphasis is on crafting simple but effective furniture, using low-impact materials such as wood from sustainably-managed forests, and recycled metal. They also upcycle surplus fabric from their cutting room for charity projects, such as dog beds for the RSPCA. They are primarily based in the UK, but have showrooms in America where they can source products locally to keep their manufacturing miles low. Their pieces have been used in interior design displays across Europe.

Incremental Solutions Limited (Innovation): This technology company, founded in 2014, works alongside train companies to help improve services via their tools for fleet management, incident reporting, and data mapping. These tools utilise GPS technology to help the train companies run services efficiently, keeping abreast of delays and issues to have as little impact on the passengers as possible. Incremental works with many of the larger providers in the UK, including LNER, Trans-Pennine Express and Grand Central Trains, helping ensure that services run smoothly and any incidents are dealt with effectively.

C-Kore Systems Limited (Innovation): C-Kore Systems uses the latest technology to make subsea engineering and maintenance of systems easier, safer and more effective. Their products help monitor the health of cables and other electrical assets, collect and log data about overall system health, and minimises dive time and risk to divers maintaining subsea systems. Launching as an independent company in 2012, C-Kore Systems has become a market leader in subsea technology, with their commitment to good service, product testing and putting the safety of offshore workers first giving them a reputation for excellent design and quality engineering.

The Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Mrs Johanna Ropner, said: I am absolutely delighted that North Yorkshire has three winners this year in what are the premier business awards. It is also excellent that we are working in partnership with the LEP to both promote the awards and ensure that the best of our businesses in the region are recognised at the very highest level.

David. A. Kerfoot MBE DL, Chair of the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership, said: The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK and I am delighted that we have three winners who reflect both innovation and exporting achievement which are so important to ensuring we maintain a growing economy across our region.







