Two arrested over Valley Gardens assault now released but Police decline to provide further clarification on the incident

Harrogate Police have declined to provide clarification on what occurred in Valley Gardens on Saturday, 13 April 2018.

Although locally it is being widely dubbed as a double knife stabbing, North Yorkshire Police have declined to provide a comment on that.

The level of incident called on the air ambulance and two remain in hospital.

Police say the two arrested following the incident have now been released without bail conditions being placed on them and that investigations remain ongoing.

In a statement North Yorkshire Police said: Two boys from the Leeds area, who were arrested on Saturday 13 April in connection with an incident in Valley Gardens in Harrogate at around 3.30pm that day, have been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue. The two teenagers who were injured in the incident remain in a stable condition in hospital. A cordon was put in place whist enquiries were carried out and lifted the same day. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information about it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harrogate CID, quoting reference 12190066497.







