Campaign to extend Nidderdale Greenway to Pateley Bridge and Scar House reservoir

A local business has helped support a specialist study to extend the greenway from Harrogate through to Pateley Bridge and Scar House reservoir.

Estate agents, Dacre, Son & Hartley has donated to the appeal to fund a specialist study being carried out into the extension of The Nidderdale Greenway, which opened in 2013 and currently runs for about 5 miles from Harrogate through Ripley to Clint.

The Greenway has given a tremendous boost to local businesses along its route and is part of the 16575-mile National Cycle Network built by Sustrans, who first proposed it in 1997 as a 27-mile route from Harrogate to Scar House Reservoir. It is this ambition which the campaign group is now working to fulfil.

Sustrans is currently carrying out a study to determine the route and meeting with landowners. The donation from Dacre’s has helped the organisers of the fund raising appeal achieve the total of just under £17,000 needed to complete the study from Pateley to Scar House.

Malcolm Margolis, who is leading the appeal, said: We have had so much support from the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, local businesses and individuals who are all keen to see this fantastic project come to fruition. The more we raise now, the quicker we can make it all happen. Every pound donated goes to Sustrans, and is ring fenced for the Nidderdale Greenway extension. It would be such a great facility for residents and visitors to Nidderdale and our aim is to get it built in the next three to five years.

Supporters include more than 20 businesses in Nidderdale, Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, Darley and Bewerley Parish Councils, Harrogate Borough Council, Cllr Stan Lumley from his NYCC Locality Grant, walking and cycling groups and three Trusts.









Malcolm added: Extending the Greenway through Nidderdale will attract visitors from far and wide. It will link with the Way of the Roses and make Pateley a hub for leisure cycling, bringing truly sustainable tourism to the area, and make this glorious dale accessible in the best possible way. Wherever possible the path will follow the former railway line which is protected in the local plan as a route for the purpose of sustainable transport.

Area manager, Chris O’Mahony, from Dacres, said: Our donation contributed towards the remaining £800 required for Sustrans to complete the survey work and we feel very proud to play a part in this exciting project.









Keith Tordoff MBE, Chairman Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, said: The Nidderdale Chamber of Trade are delighted to be have worked with Malcolm Margolis of Harrogate Freewheelers and Sustrans on raising funds for the survey necessary for plans to extend the Nidderdale Greenway. The Nidderdale Chamber of Trade and many of its members including Dacre son and Hartley estate agents have contributed to the fundraising efforts which I am delighted has raised enough money to proceed to the next stage. The Nidderdale Greenway coming to Pateley Bridge and ultimately scar House Reservoir will undoubtedly open access to the countryside to many who may not otherwise have been able to visit it. The pathway for all will also bring huge economic benefits to businesses throughout Nidderdale.

Malcolm added: The next stage will see Sustrans negotiate with landowners, resolve any issues, and then we will start fund-raising for construction. I’m confident raising the cash for the build will not be a problem. As well as major funders there is huge potential for crowdfunding from local residents, cyclists, walkers and others further afield, and those who enjoy the existing Greenway, so if businesses like Dacres, and the many others in the area who can see its benefit, continue to support us, the future looks bright for The Greenway.

To donate, contact margolis@virginmedia.com or call 01423 541528.