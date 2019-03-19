Harrogate promoted at world’s leading property market event in Cannes

Last week (12 to 15 March), representatives from Harrogate Borough Council joined the Leeds City Region to attend MIPIM (Le marché international des professionnels de l’immobilier) – the world’s leading property market event in Cannes, France.

The purpose of the visit was to promote Harrogate district as a place that is open for business and investment opportunities. As well as strengthening public sector relationships with the private sector, that are at a record high, and focus on selling the region and accelerating investment programmes.

Three members of staff – inward investment officer Sue Brandom, Chief Executive, Wallace Sampson and Councillor Graham Swift

The event was four days (12 – 15 March)

The trip cost £5,300 (excluding salaries), this was from external funding HBC received from the Leeds City Region business rates pool

During the visit, the council’s inward investment officer, Sue Brandom, chief executive Wallace Sampson and cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development Councillor Graham Swift attended a number or workshops and sessions, learning from other that have seen real examples of international investment.

On the second day (Wednesday), Wallace Sampson took part in a Leeds City Region session that explored a range of measures and initiatives that will help to support the city region drive towards becoming a zero carbon economy.









Councillor Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, said: This is the first time we’ve attended MIPIM and it has been an exciting opportunity to showcase the Harrogate district to the world, while potentially attracting significant foreign investment to the region. During the event I had the chance to share our exciting plans for the future in the district while also explaining that it is not only a fantastic place to do business, but also a great place to live with outstanding quality of life, excellent schools and a skilled workforce. I am confident that the interest in our projects from proven international organisations, that have success in regeneration work, will deliver tangible benefits to the work we have in place in the Harrogate district.

Harrogate Borough Council’s chief executive Wallace Sampson said: It has been worthwhile to be able to showcase the Harrogate district to the world and send a very clear message that we are a district that is open for business. That message has been warmly received by the developer and investment community.