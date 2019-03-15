Belmont Grosvenor School young tennis star selected to train with Yorkshire team

Talented Harrogate tennis player Elizabeth Tate has the top tournaments in her sights after being selected to train with the Yorkshire U12 County squad.

The Belmont Grosvenor School pupil, who only picked up a racquet for the first time three years ago, has played her way into the Yorkshire U12s tennis team.

Having played at Number 1 for Yorkshire against Cheshire earlier this month in the U10s, Elizabeth won two out of her three matches and helped Yorkshire beat Cheshire in the team competition 36-22.

The 10-year-old, who is in Year 6 at the independent school based at Swarcliffe Hall, Birstwith, Harrogate, has also just been awarded her Green Star Rating, which means she has won 40 matches against Green 1s and Green stars which is a big achievement especially as in the U10s the girls are still competing against the boys at competitions around the country.

Belmont Grosvenor School pupil Elizabeth’s aim is to play at Wimbledon one day – her icon on the tennis circuit is Johanna Konta.

Proud mum Jane, herself a professional tennis coach, said: Being chosen to train with the Yorkshire U12s team is a big step up for Elizabeth but she is really looking forward to the challenge. Although she thinks all the players are so tall compared to her!” she laughed.

Gillian Furniss, Head of Girls PE at BGS, said all the pupils and staff at BGS were proud of Elizabeth’s achievements: We are all really proud – this is fantastic news. Elizabeth is a great tennis player and we wish her lots of success.







