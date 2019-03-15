Belmont Grosvenor School young tennis star selected to train with Yorkshire team

Published on in Education/Sport

Talented Harrogate tennis player Elizabeth Tate has the top tournaments in her sights after being selected to train with the Yorkshire U12 County squad.

The Belmont Grosvenor School pupil, who only picked up a racquet for the first time three years ago, has played her way into the Yorkshire U12s tennis team.

Having played at Number 1 for Yorkshire against Cheshire earlier this month in the U10s, Elizabeth won two out of her three matches and helped Yorkshire beat Cheshire in the team competition 36-22.

The 10-year-old, who is in Year 6 at the independent school based at Swarcliffe Hall, Birstwith, Harrogate, has also just been awarded her Green Star Rating, which means she has won 40 matches against Green 1s and Green stars which is a big achievement especially as in the U10s the girls are still competing against the boys at competitions around the country.

Belmont Grosvenor School pupil Elizabeth’s aim is to play at Wimbledon one day – her icon on the tennis circuit is Johanna Konta.

 

Proud mum Jane, herself a professional tennis coach, said:

Being chosen to train with the Yorkshire U12s team is a big step up for Elizabeth but she is really looking forward to the challenge. Although she thinks all the players are so tall compared to her!” she laughed.

 

Gillian Furniss, Head of Girls PE at BGS, said all the pupils and staff at BGS were proud of Elizabeth’s achievements:

We are all really proud – this is fantastic news. Elizabeth is a great tennis player and we wish her lots of success.




 

Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*