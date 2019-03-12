Harrogate has the highest average food hygiene rating of all towns and cities in the UK, with an outstanding average of 4.85 out of 5.
Councillor Mike Chambers of Harrogate Borough Council proudly states that:
This recognition is testament to the hard work of our officers who ensure that hygiene standards in food businesses remains consistently high.
Some of our other key findings were:
- Huddersfield has the lowest average rating of all major towns and cities in the Yorkshire and Humber region, with an average of 4.09.
- No major town/city in Yorkshire & the Humber has an average rating lower than 4.
- More than 1 in every 15 businesses across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland have a hygiene rating of two or lower.
- More than 1 in every 9 takeaways in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland have a hygiene rating of 2 or lower.
The analysis was undertaken by www.highspeedtraining.co.uk/hub/food-hygiene-ratings-report-2019/