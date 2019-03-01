Pannal Players present a cheque for £5,000 to the Young Adult Cancer Ward

Pannal Players presented a cheque for £5,000 to the Young Adult Cancer Ward from St James’ Hospital Leeds on Thursday 28 February 2019. Representatives from the hospital received the cheque during the performance of this year’s pantomime ‘A Lad in Pannal’.
Each year the half-term pantomime raises money for local charities which support teenagers affected by cancer in memory of former Pannal Player, Joanna Luty.
Clive Kirkham, writer and director of this year’s pantomime said:
We are delighted our pantomime continues to keep Joanna’s memory alive and raises such a generous amount for the organisations that supported her. Thank you to our faithful audiences who make this happen.