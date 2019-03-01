Pannal Players cast members present their donation of £5,000 to Sarah Horvath and Jess Stow from St James' Hospital, Leeds
Pannal Players cast members present their donation of £5,000 to Sarah Horvath and Jess Stow from St James' Hospital, Leeds

Pannal Players present a cheque for £5,000 to the Young Adult Cancer Ward

Published on in Community/News

Pannal Players presented a cheque for £5,000 to the Young Adult Cancer Ward from St James’ Hospital Leeds on Thursday 28 February 2019. Representatives from the hospital received the cheque during the performance of this year’s pantomime ‘A Lad in Pannal’.

Each year the half-term pantomime raises money for local charities which support teenagers affected by cancer in memory of former Pannal Player, Joanna Luty.

Clive Kirkham, writer and director of this year’s pantomime said:

We are delighted our pantomime continues to keep Joanna’s memory alive and raises such a generous amount for the organisations that supported her. Thank you to our faithful audiences who make this happen.




Please share the news
  • 3
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*