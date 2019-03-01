Harrogate police

Fatal collision near Northallerton

Published on in News/Northallerton

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision near Northallerton which happened at around 9.30am today, Friday 1 March 2019.

The incident occurred on the A684 between Northallerton and the A1 in the area of Winton and involved a white Toyota Aygo and a silver / grey Ford Mondeo.

Sadly, the driver of the Toyota, a woman in her later forties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was taken to hospital and the extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

The road was closed for several hours to enable emergency services to work at the scene. The road re-opened at 2.30pm.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles prior to it happening, or has any dashcam footage that could help the investigation, to get in touch.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Adam Elliott. You can also email adam.elliott@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote incident number 12190037857 when passing on any information.

North Yorkshire Police is not yet in a position to release the identity of the woman who died.




Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*