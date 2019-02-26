North Yorkshire Horizons rated outstanding by Care Quality Commission

The Care Quality Commission has rated the care being provided by North Yorkshire Horizons to be Outstanding after an inspection in November 2018.

North Yorkshire Horizons is comprised of several integrated substance misuse services and rehabilitation, delivered via various outlets across North Yorkshire. The service supports people to return to an independent lifestyle following issues or dependencies on drugs and alcohol. The support covered all clinical elements of recovery ranging from prescribing, health and wellbeing checks, blood screenings and vaccinations, as well as family support.

It is the second time the service has been inspected however the latest inspection marks the first time the service has been rated. It was awarded the rating of Outstanding overall and across all five key questions; are services safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led services.

A full report of the inspection has been published on the CQC website: https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-1741218008

Jenny Wilkes, Head of Hospital Inspection (Mental Health) said: Ensuring people were safe and well looked after was clearly a priority for this service. We found that staff truly respected clients’ needs and not only supported them through treatment but emoted with them too. Clients were involved in their own care so that they were empowered to make positive changes and staff tailored the support so the best possible care was provided. Risk management was wide ranging and effective across the service, staff had exceptional knowledge of relevant national guidance and best practice. We also saw that the leadership of the service was compassionate, experienced and inclusively supported staff development. Staff morale was very high. Seeing the service continue to develop rural outreach services was impressive, helping clients continue their care and engage with the service in sometimes difficult to reach places was clearly having a positive impact. Outstanding in all areas deserves high praise, well done to everyone involved with the service.







