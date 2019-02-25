NOW Consultancy becomes “cornerstone” of leisure group’s major HR digitalisation programme

A Yorkshire change management specialist has become the “cornerstone” of a major leisure company’s HR digital transformation programme.

Following a trial of cloud-based CornerstoneOndemand at one of its holiday parks, Bourne Leisure brought in NOW Consultancy to roll out the programme across its three divisions – Butlin’s, Warner Leisure Hotels and Haven Holidays.

CornerstoneOndemand, which is already used by Virgin Media, Leeds City Council and Canon, digitalises the whole HR process, from recruitment, on-boarding and training, through to performance management and succession planning.

And, in addition to streamlining the group’s HR function, it is also helping Bourne Leisure reduce its environmental impact, by eradicating the need for some 10 million paper files, which in turn brings with it significant cost savings.

NOW Consultancy MD Olga Wormald said: Following a trial in one of the Butlin’s resorts and a number of Warner hotels, NOW Consultancy was brought in to assess the performance of the pilot then develop the full rollout programme plan and manage performance through the implementation. We phased the launch to each of the three brands – Butlin’s, Warner Leisure Hotels and Haven Holidays. These are all now using the modules and are benefiting from cost savings, an improvement in the quality of candidates applying for roles, quicker application process and an ability to accurately report against compliance. Additionally, by being able to report against the process stages, this will allow the business to improve the candidate experience.









A Bourne Leisure spokesman said: With help from NOW Consultancy, we have transformed and streamlined the way we welcome our team members to Bourne Leisure. The NOW Consultancy team supported us to develop, implement and embed the change into the business. That means we benefit from a reduced carbon footprint – ten million pieces of paper – with a significant cost saving, a capability to measure compliance and reduce the time it takes for our candidates to apply for a role. NOW Consultancy is now in the process of implementing the next phase, utilising the other products of the Cornerstone suite.







