Man who died in collision between Sutton Bank and Helmsley now named

Published on in Harrogate/Yorkshire

Police have now named the man who died in a collision near Helmsley.

Keith Fishburn, 62, of Yarm died following the crash on Friday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said:

Mr Fishburn leaves behind a loving and devoted family who are being supported by specially-trained police officers

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles in the moments before it happened, or has any dashcam footage that could help the investigation, to get in touch.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Emma Drummond. You can also email emma.drummond@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Please quote reference NYP-22022019-0062 when sharing information.

Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A170 between Helmsley and Sutton Bank at around 7am on Friday.

The fire and ambulance services also attended the incident, which involved a Citroen Berlingo and a Toyota Hi-Lux.





