Motorcycle rider airlifted to hospital following collision near to Fewston Reservoir

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to a two-vehicle collision in the Harrogate District which resulted in a motorcycle rider being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision, which occurred on Askwith Moor Road between Fewston Reservoir and Otley at 2.39pm on Sunday (24 February 2019), involved a black Peugeot car travelling towards the A59 and a blue and white older-style Yamaha motorcycle travelling towards Otley.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old man from the Leeds area, was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries where he is currently undergoing surgery.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 28-year-old man from the Harrogate area, was uninjured along with a woman passenger in the car.

Local diversions were put in place while the emergency services worked at the scene including the police collision investigation. The road re-opened just before 7pm.

Officers are appealing for people to come forward who witnessed the collision or anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle on Askwith Moor Road prior to the incident.









The motorcyclist involved was wearing a black motorcycle jacket with a matte black helmet. He was travelling with another motorcycle which was a short distance ahead of him but was not involved in the collision.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve James 117 of the Harrogate Roads Policing Group. Or email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12190034451.