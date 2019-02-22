Mayfield Grove burglary

The offence occurred on Mayfield Grove between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, 19 February. Officers are keen to speak with a man seen in the area which they believe may have information which is vital to their investigation.

The man officers would like to trace is described as a white male, at around 6ft tall with short dark hair and well-built. He was wearing a dark grey hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and black footwear. It is believed the man was wearing a scarf covering part of his face.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Louise Kelly.

You can also provide information by emailing louise.kelly@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to provide information anonymously then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.







