Harrogate businesses are invited to join The Student Internship Bureau at the Summer 2019 Internship Programme Launch.

Hear how interns can support your business at the Summer Internship Programme Launch 2019 breakfast at Everyman Harrogate on Tuesday 19 March 2019.

The event, which will be hosted in partnership with Harrogate Borough Council, will showcase and highlight funding support available through Santander Universities for SME’s whilst providing a valuable opportunity to network with other local businesses and hear from organisations who have recently hosted an intern and students that have benefited from an internship.

The Student Internship Bureau, based within the Careers and Placement department at the University of York, works with employers in the city and beyond to provide them with the opportunity to engage the skills and enthusiasm of University of York students to deliver cost effective and flexible resource to tackle real business challenges.

Members of staff from the Internship Team will also be on hand to give an overview of the programme and answer any questions on the day.

A complimentary light breakfast will also be provided. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/internship-bureau-summer-launch-event-harrogate-registration-55510298798








