New charity beer festival coming to Knaresborough

A new charity beer festival will be held in Knaresborough for the first time this summer. Henshaws Beer Festival is taking place on Saturday 11th May at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre. Local breweries Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing and Roosters are joining forces to create what promises to be a fantastic new event for the town.

Henshaws offers a unique outdoor setting for the festival in their courtyard which has a large stage area and undercover spaces. With a daytime and an evening session planned, the event will feature an enticing mix of beer, food, live music and family activities.

To celebrate Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre’s 21st birthday this year, visitors can choose from an extensive selection of 21 beers, including a Henshaws brew specially created to mark the occasion. There will also be plenty of alternative drink options available including cider, gin, prosecco and soft drinks.

This will be the first time that the four breweries have collaborated together on a beer.

Tom Fozard, Commercial Manager at Rooster’s Brewing Co. said: A charity beer festival showcasing the area’s four independent breweries, while also raising funds for such a great, local organisation as Henshaws is an event we’re proud to be supporting. The opportunity to join forces with Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside and Harrogate Brewery to brew a one-off beer for the festival also promises to be a lot of fun!

All profits from the event will help Henshaws to support disabled people in the area. The charity runs a range of creative and employability workshops to promote life skills and social skills, supporting them to become more independent in their everyday lives. Disabled people who come to the Arts & Crafts Centre benefit from a sense of community, friendship, wellbeing and a chance to express their creativity.

Event Co-ordinator Rufus Beckett said: Following on from the success of Bed Fest and our popular Urban Beach, we are excited to bring a new community event to Knaresborough. We hope that everyone will come along and enjoy themselves.

Tickets to Henshaws Beer Festival cost £12 per session and there are two sessions available; either 12pm to 5pm or 6pm to 11pm. This price includes 4 half pints of beer and your glass for the day. There is free entry for accompanied children (under 18s) to the daytime session. The evening session will be adults only. Buy your tickets from Henshaws website at www.henshaws.org.uk/events/beer-festival/

Sponsorship packages for businesses are also available; please contact Gemma Young on 01423 799619 for more information.







