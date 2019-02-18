Harrogate school is in top three per cent in England

Bilton Grange Primary School in Harrogate has been named among the top three per cent of primary schools in England for the progress its pupils make between years 2 and 6.

The ranking is based on performance data from the 2017-2018 academic year, which places Bilton Grange well above the national average for its progress scores in reading, writing and maths.

The school, which celebrates its centenary later this year, was also shown to be well above the national average for the percentage of its pupils who reach the expected standard and the higher standard in reading, writing and maths.

Deputy headteacher Richard Street said: We’re absolutely delighted with our data from last year, which recognises the great progress our pupils make throughout their time with us at Bilton Grange. We’ve always believed that the needs of our children come first and that if we create a happy environment where learning thrives, results will follow. Our school motto is ‘Together we can achieve anything’ and our success would not be possible without the hard work of our children and staff as well as the continuing support from our parents and the wider community, for which we are extremely grateful.

The data also showed that pupil absence at the school, including persistent absence, was below the national average during 2017-2018.

Mr Street added: Of course, academic achievement is only part of what we do at Bilton Grange. We work hard to provide a balanced curriculum that enriches and broadens our children’s experiences; we continue to nurture their individual talents and interests, and develop creative thinkers.







