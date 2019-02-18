Appeal for information after attempted robbery on Harrogate taxi driver

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an attempted robbery on Woodfield Road in Harrogate.

It happened at about 10pm on Thursday 14 February 2019 and involved a silver Ford Mondeo taxi and an unknown man who approached the driver.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information about the man involved who is described as a white, approximately 5ft 3in tall and slim build.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Louise Kelly . You can also email louise.kelly@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190028185.







