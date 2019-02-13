Deer Shed announces second wave of bands for 10th anniversary

Deer Shed has revealed its second wave of bands for the festival’s tenth anniversary edition.

The additions include Saturday night headliner Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, as well as Steve Mason, Palace, Lucy Rose, Flyte, The Slow Readers Club, Insecure Men, Tracyanne & Danny, Fontaine DC, Flamingods, Piroshka, Kathryn Joseph, Pip Blom, You Tell Me, K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade, The Once, Laurel, Dylan Cartlidge & many more.

They join previously announced acts, including headliners Anna Calvi and Ezra Furman.

Artists on this announcement from Yorkshire include: Dylan Cartlidge, Mi Mye, Amy May Ellis and Living Body.

Melbourne-based Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will headline the Main Stage on Saturday night, with the 35 eclectic additions also including Steve Mason, Palace, Lucy Rose, Flyte, The Slow Readers Club, Insecure Men and many more.

There have been few more meteoric rises in the world of indie music than that of Deer Shed’s Saturday night headliner, Melbourne-based Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. Since 2016, they have released two critically acclaimed studio EPs and a debut album Hope Downs, which is currently shortlisted for the 2018 Australian Music Prize and was listed as a “best album of 2018” by the likes or Rough Trade and The Loud and Quiet. The quintet possess a post-punk sound, embellished with a triple threat of both guitars and vocals.

They are, according to The Guardian, “a band capable of breathing excitement back into a too often uninspiring indie scene.” Alongside Friday headliner Anna Calvi and Sunday headliner Ezra Furman, Deer Shedders should prepare to witness three of the freshest and most electrifying new headline acts any UK festival has to offer in 2019.

In addition, Deer Shed has confirmed that, in aid of the festival’s tenth anniversary, a “secret special guest” will appear on the Friday Main Stage line-up.

Steve Mason is an artist that needs no introduction for the Deer Shed audience. The ex-Beta Band frontman first performed in Baldersby Park back in 2014 for Deer Shed 5, before returning in 2016 for Deer Shed 7.

Mason is heading back to North Yorkshire after the release of arguably his best solo album to date, About The Light.

After being friends since the age of 13, the release of Palace’s debut album, So Long Forever, in 2016 sent shockwaves through the world of British indie music. The intricacy of their dream-pop riffs, rhythms and vocals are, according to Leo Wyndham, Matt Hodges and Rupert Turner themselves, primarily inspired by cult bands like Wu Lyf and song-writing legends like Jeff Buckley. This sound is perhaps best encapsulated on their first releases in two years, the 7-minute track ’Heaven Up There’ and its follow-up ‘No Other’.









Lucy Rose has now positioned herself at the forefront of contemporary British folk music. With an enchanting vocal style, reminiscent of the gorgeous voice of Joni Mitchell, and each song of her growing back catalogue crafted with the intent of taking her listener on a magic musical journey, there are few artists more suited to headlining the Deer Shed Festival Lodge Stage.

The talent on display at a show of indie four-piece Flyte is sure to have Deer Shedders rubbing their eyes in disbelief. You’re unlikely to hear such a combination of gorgeous harmonies, tightness of instrumentation and all-round supreme musicality from any other band in the country.

Headlining the Friday night In The Dock Stage line-up is Manchester-based band, The Slow Readers Club – one of the best cult bands the UK music scene possesses in 2019. That is, if we’re still allowed to call them a “cult band” despite their 2018 album, Build A Tower, entering the UK album charts at no.18.

Self-described as “pretty music with a dark underbelly,” Insecure Men, comprised of childhood friends Saul Adamczewski and Ben Romans-Hopcraft of Fat White Family and Childhood fame respectively, will headline the In The Dock Stage on Saturday.

In 2015, the world of music lost a phenomenal Glaswegian indie band, Camera Obscura, after the tragic passing of their keyboardist Carey Lander. The band’s lead singer, Tracyanne Campbell finally makes her much-anticipated return – joined by Danny Coughlan of Crybaby fame – with new indie, folk and Americana project, Tracyanne & Danny. The duo will headline Lodge Stage on the Friday of Deer Shed.

Fontaines D.C. are the latest guitar band to grab the UK and Irish music scene by the scruff of the neck. The Dublin-based five-piece create high-octane, driven rock music, set as the backdrop to frontman Grian Chatten’s thick Irish vocal, with aspects of a powerful spoken word poetry performance. They are tipped by many to be one of the biggest breakthrough bands of 2019.

Flamingods are a five-piece, multi-instrumental band formed in Bahrain in 2009. The group places specific focus on exploration and experimentation, often taking inspiration from different cultures around the world through the use of instrumentation from places like Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey, Japan and Tanzania.

Piroshka is the UK’s newest supergroup, fronted by Miki Berenyi of Lush and joined by Elastica’s Justin Welch, Moose’s KJ McKillop and Modern English’s Michael Conroy. Announcing their intention to conquer the UK all over again, Berenyi said, “from the crushed and pulverised skulls of our conquered enemies rises the promise of a new dawn… ok, no, maybe keep it simple. Clean slate, fresh start – it’s all about the music.”









The list of Scots taking over Deer Shed 10 just keeps on growing! They have a Scottish icon in Steve Mason, a handful of emerging indie bands and now Deer Shed has announced singer, pianist and master of melancholic song-writing, Kathryn Joseph.

Dutch indie outfit Pip Blom – who originally began as a solo project for vocalist Pip, before blossoming into a full band project – are an act Deer Shed has hoped to book for a while now, after witnessing them live no less than four times in the last two years.

Peter Brewis, one half of Field Music, Sunday headliners at Deer Shed 9, has started a new project. He and Admiral Fallow’s Sarah Hayes, formed new indie-folk super-duo You Tell Me in 2018, before releasing their eponymous debut album.

K.O.G & The Zongo Brigade are ready to bring the party to the Lodge Stage, late on Saturday night. The high-energy 9-piece Zongo Brigade, under the leadership of the outrageously talented whirlwind of energy that is Kweku Sackey (aka Ghanaian force of nature K.O.G), deliver infectious West African grooves that promise to get any audience dancing.

The Once are an acoustic folk and Americana trio from Newfoundland, Canada, known for their succinct, three-part vocal harmonies – often performed unaccompanied – and their compelling mix of traditional and original material. They will headline Deer Shed’s Sunday Pallet Stage line-up.

The full music line-up for Deer Shed Festival 10 can be viewed at www.deershedfestival.com/music

Deer Shed, which was shortlisted for ‘Best Family Festival’ at the 2018 UK Festival Awards, has already sold over 65% of its 10,000 tickets allocated for 2019.

Tier 3 tickets are currently available from www.deershedfestival.com/tickets