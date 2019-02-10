Courier company appointment sees stable yard manager swap saddle for driving seat

A Harrogate courier company’s latest appointment has seen a stable yard manager swapping saddles for driving seats.

Teresa Bradley, who has joined Dave Kirby Couriers (2018) Ltd as its first ever operation’s manager, was in charge of eight staff members looking after 50 horses at a busy North Yorkshire livery.

Her role at Dave Kirby Couriers (2018) – which launched in 2015 and has a fleet of 17 vehicles and employs a workforce of 15 – will be scheduling the daily collections and deliveries and overseeing the company’s health and safety policies.

Financial director Andrew Dennis said: Thanks to our continued growth, which saw our sales increase by 15 per cent last year, we have reached the point where we need an operations manager. Teresa is highly experienced in managing a busy work environment and we are delighted that she has joined the team here. Whilst she is our first appointment this year, I’m predicting she won’t be the last. We have just won two sizeable contracts which will require us increasing our vehicle fleet and, in turn, this will require more drivers.

Teresa Bradley said: I’m very much looking forward to playing a leading role with Dave Kirby Couriers (2018) and contributing to its continued success. For the last five years, I’ve managed an extremely busy livery which was very demanding. This new role, which I’m sure will be equally challenging, takes me out of the saddle and puts me firmly in the driving seat!

Dave Kirby Couriers (2018) operates all over the UK and Europe, and regionally works for auction houses, stately homes, sweet manufacturers, drinks wholesalers and events companies – as well as for domestic customers including Premier League footballers and Ftse 100 company chief executives.







