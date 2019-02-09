For the second time in a month, Harrogate Town ended their marathon trip to the Crabble ground, Dover, with an exciting victory.

Simon Weaver made one change from last week’s line up, with Jack Senior replacing Callum Howe in defence.

Town made an excellent start and took a seventh minute lead when Jack Emmett broke down the right and crossed for Mark Beck to bundle the ball in at the near post.

Town were having the better of the exchanges, but were given a scare after twentythree minutes when defender Kevin Lokko headed in from skipper, Brundle’s free kick, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside.

In fact, Town almost increased their lead in the dying moments of the half when Ryan Fallowfield’s centre was headed over Dover keeper, Mitch Walker, by Beck, only to land on the roof of the net.

Early in the second half, Emmett and Josh Falkingham threatened the home goal with strikes, but it was Dover who began to turn on the pressure.

Howe replaced Senior as Town attempted to tighten up their defence and achieve their first clean sheet since October, but Dover were not to be denied.

James Belshaw made two brilliant saves to keep his goal intact;firstly, he kept out an effort from the dangerous Effiong, and then made an even better save to keep out sub, Alfie Pavey’s drive, after he had been set up by Lokko’s header.

Next, it was Fallowfield who kept Dover at bay when he made a sliding block to thwart Effiong.

However, the hosts were not to be denied and on seventynine minutes, Brundle’s long throw into the area was rifled in past Belshaw by Jamie Allen.

Worst was to follow two minutes later, when Town were unable to clear another long throw and Jai Reason blasted an unstoppable shot into the top left hand corner.

Fortunately, Town had no intention of leaving Dover empty handed and three minutes later they equalised.

New signing, Dylan Mottley-Henry, replaced Lloyd Kerry and with his first touch he found Aaron Williams who centred for Beck to flick in at the near post.

Incredibly, deep into added time Harrogate secured all three points when George Thomson cut in from the left and hit a screamer from almost thirty yards which flashed past Walker into the top corner to seal a fantastic victory.

Town

Belshaw, Fallowfield, Senior(Howe 60), Falkingham, Burrell, Thomson, Emmett, Beck, Kerry(Mottley-Henry 75), Muldoon(Williams 82), Kitching.

Unused subs, Cracknell, Woods Booked Falkingham

Scorers, Beck 7, 84. Thomson 90+2

Dover

Walker, Lokko, Brundle, Allen, Effiong, McNamara(Modeste 74), Doe, Lewis, Debayo(Pavey 66), Taylor, Reason.

Unused subs, Sho-Silva, Adebowale, Worgan. Booked, McNamara, Reason.

Scorers, Allen 79, Reason 81 Att.997

Referee A Dale.

By John Harrison

By John Harrison








