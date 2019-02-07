Rossett students step up to outdoor adventure challenge

Youngsters at Rossett School tackled a range of pursuits designed to boost team-building and confidence in a recent visit to an outdoor education centre.

Year 8 and 9 students joined the residential trip to Marrick Priory in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

They undertook a range of adventurous activities including climbing, abseiling, orienteering, a high ropes course and the leap of faith! In the evening, students took part in a night walk and enjoyed team games back in the common room.

The aim of the visit was to support students in forging new skills, encourage teamwork and friendship, and promote personal challenge and responsibility.

Rossett School teacher and Duke of Edinburgh co-ordinator Caroline Jackson led the trip. She said: We are delighted to be able to offer our Year 8 and 9 students the opportunity to visit Marrick Priory. It is a wonderful outdoor education experience and, in particular, I was keen to encourage navigation and map reading abilities through our orienteering exercises. The adventure gives students the chance not only to try out new outdoor activities but to challenge themselves in a positive way and discover their full potential. It is always a great team-bonding exercise and students enjoyed the wide choice of adventurous activities on offer. Staying in the 12th century buildings also offers a unique historical experience and we look forward to returning again next year.







