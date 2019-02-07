Sixth Form students (L-R) Ben Ralli, Joe Long, Jessie Biagioni and Erin Dagnall with Lord Best
Peers in schools visit to Harrogate Grammar School from Lord Best

Published on in Education/Harrogate

Harrogate Grammar School hosted a talk from a member of the House of Lords on Friday 25th January to encourage students to become more engaged with the political and parliamentary process.

Lord Best of Godmanstone met Sixth Form Government and Politics students to talk about the work and role of the House of Lords, followed by a question and answer session on various aspects of the parliamentary process and life in the Houses of Parliament generally.

Students demonstrated their political understanding, asking Lord Best detailed questions about his work in the House of Lords and wider political issues, including his role in delivering Brexit. Lord Best was impressed by the political awareness of students and the level of detail in their questions.

Miss Hooper – teacher of Politics said:

This was a fantastic opportunity for our students to interact with someone who knows the parliamentary system inside out, as it can sometimes seem far removed from their daily lives, but today they have had a thorough insight into the workings of Westminster.

The visit was arranged through the Lord Speaker’s “Peers in Schools” outreach programme, which was established across the UK in 2007 and has so far involved around 90,000 young people.




 

