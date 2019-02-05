14 new officers join North Yorkshire Police

14 new police officers are now ready for life on the beat following their passing out ceremony on Friday 1 February 2019.

The new officers have just completed their initial, 18-week training course and are about to start the next phase of their career.

They will now be assigned to their local policing teams where they will work alongside more experienced colleagues to gain first-hand policing experience.

Their passing out ceremony took place in front of family and friends at police headquarters in Northallerton and was hosted by Assistant Chief Constable Ciaron Irvine.

Assistant Chief Constable Ciaron Irvine said: I am delighted to welcome our latest group of new officers to the force following their intense initial training course. They can be very proud of what they have achieved so far and can now look forward to a challenging but very rewarding career on the front-line of policing. The support of family and friends is extremely important throughout a police officer’s career, so I would also like to thank all families and friends for their contribution and the sacrifices they have made to support our new recruits so far and into the future.

The new officers bring a variety of life experience to their roles including a former social worker, youth pastor, supermarket manager, prison officer, cabin crew, lifeguard, and former police community support officers and police staff.

The will be based in York (5), Northallerton (3), Richmond (2), Harrogate (2), Scarborough (1), and Skipton (1).







