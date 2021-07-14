‘Wild, Crazy, Let’s Talk Mental Health’ Garden open to the public.

Date/Time

Date(s) - 13/07/2021 - 30/09/2021

10:00am - 10:00pm

Location

Corner of Mayfield Grove and Mayfield Terrace

Categories

Every year I do a ‘Themed’ garden display. Because I suffer from P.T.S.D. I decided that this year I will cover the topic of mental health.

I have notice boards with coloured water, black and white, cascading down them. Covered in types of mental health conditions, why some peole suffer and more detailed descriptions of different mental health conditions.

Everything is painted black and white. Black to represent bad days and white for good days.

The garden is very eclectic with many surprises. Upside down plants, coloured water, competitions and prizes for children and lots and lots of plants!

I welcome people to stop by, come in and have a look around and enter competitions.

We are situated at the corner of Mayfield Grove and Mayfield Terrace.





