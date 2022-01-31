Sean McLoughlin : So Be It

Date/Time

Date(s) - 29 October 2022

8:00pm - 10:00pm

Location

Frazer Theatre

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Saturday 29th October 2022, the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Sean McLoughlin.

International microstar Sean McLoughlin is back on the road with a scintillating new stand-up show.

The world may be a strange and scary place but there’s no need for the bastards to get you down. Come sit in a dark room and listen to some jokes told by “an impassioned and uniquely brilliant talent” (The List) Widely acclaimed for his hilarious and incisive stand-up, Sean has recently supported Ricky Gervais in arenas across the globe having previously opened for Bill Burr at the Royal Albert Hall. He has made multiple TV appearances, been nominated for a Chortle Award and released two extremely successful U.S. comedy albums.

“The best comedian you haven’t heard of” – Time Out

“His intellectual and comedic brilliance has the audience rapt” – Chortle

“An excellent and imaginative stand-up” – The Scotsman

Tickets are £15 plus £1.50 booking fee and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8pm