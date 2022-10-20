Sean McLoughlin – “So Be It” at the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club and Live Nation are proud to present Sean McLoughlin as he brings his nationwide tour “So Be It” to Knaresborough on Saturday 29 October 2022.

The acclaimed stand-up comedian and writer has been described as “The best comedian you haven’t heard of” by Time Out and “an impassioned and uniquely brilliant talent” by The List. Sean has been regular tour support for Ricky Gervais and opened for Bill Burr at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as regular appearances on Netflix show After Life and The Stand Up Sketch Show. Most recently Sean was seen mere days ago in one of the final ever episodes of Mock the Week, cementing his position near the top of the comedy tree.

In So Be It, Sean produces a hilarious howl at the injustices of the world, some of them systemic, some of them his own bad luck. In this latest indignant wail, highlights include picking apart the business model of misshapen fruit suppliers Oddbox, ending with a magnificently absurd image and explaining the concept of newspapers in a way that makes them feel intrinsically weird.

Tickets are £15 plus £1.50 booking fee and are available online at www.frazertheatre.co.uk