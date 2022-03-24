Have your say in Commissioner Zoë’s March Public Accountability Meeting

Date/Time
Date(s) - 29 March 2022
1:30pm - 2:30pm
Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe will host her monthly Public Accountability Meeting on Tuesday 29 March and is encouraging people across North Yorkshire and York to get involved.
As well as receiving the latest updates from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, there will be a focus on the police’s custody process and how the fire service balance risk with resources.
Broadcast live online, the meetings aim to make the emergency services more accessible and anyone with questions can submit them in advance to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk .
Zoë said:
I always want to make sure I am asking the questions you want answers to, which is why these Public Accountability Meetings are so important.
They will allow me to find out more about the work of the police and fire and rescue service, and put the focus on topics which are important to residents and businesses across York and North Yorkshire.
Please join us to watch either live or at any time after on the website.
The agenda, along with presentations and reports, are available on the Commissioner’s website where you can also find details on how to watch live and submit a question or catch-up after the meeting.
Public Accountability Meeting – 29 March 2022
This month’s meeting will be on Tuesday 29 March from 1.30pm and will focus on:
- North Yorkshire Police – Custody Process – Understanding the process in custody, how the police assess risks to respond to mental health needs and prevent any harm.
- North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – Risk Profile – Understanding current and future risks and their potential impact on the people, who visit, live and work in our county, to decide how we best use our resources to deliver our services; from preventing incidents to emergency response.
To ask a question on this month’s hot topics:
- In advance of the meeting, please send your question to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk please include your name and address with your question.
- To ask a question during the meeting using Twitter, include #NYscrutiny in your tweet.
To watch the live broadcast
- Watch on our website: https://bit.ly/PAM29March2022
- Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/5ecT-1HSqvo
- Follow us on Twitter @northyorkspfcc and look for #NYscrutiny
Read this on our website: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/news/pam29march2022/
Schedule of future Public Accountability Meetings:
- 26 April 2022
North Yorkshire Police – Out of Court Disposal
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – Fire Investigation
- 31 May 2022
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – Fire Service and the Community
North Yorkshire Police – Anti Social Behaviour
- 28 June 2022
North Yorkshire Police – Case Progression
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – Vulnerability and Safeguarding
- 26 July 2022
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – Prevention, early intervention and community resilience
North Yorkshire Police – Prevention and early intervention
- 30 August 2022
North Yorkshire Police – Offender Management
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – Equality, Diversity and Inclusion
- 27 September 2022
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – TBC
North Yorkshire Police – TBC
- 25 October 2022
North Yorkshire Police – TBC
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – TBC
- 29 November 2022
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service – TBC
North Yorkshire Police – TBC
- December 2022 – No meeting