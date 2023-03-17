Have your say in Commissioner Zoë’s March Public Accountability Meetings

Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe will host her monthly Public Accountability Meetings on Monday 20th and Thursday 22nd March and is encouraging people across North Yorkshire and York to get involved.

At this month’s meeting there will be a focus on His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)’s inspection of North Yorkshire Police and how the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service use data to monitor and assess performance to ensure continuous improvement.

Broadcast live online, the meetings aim to make the emergency services more accessible and anyone with questions can submit them in advance to info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk .

Commissioner Zoë said: I always want to make sure I am asking the questions you want answers to, which is why these Public Accountability Meetings are so important. They allow me to find out more about the work of the police and fire and rescue service, and put the focus on topics which are important to residents and businesses across York and North Yorkshire. Please join us to watch either live or at any time after on the website.

The agenda, along with presentations and reports, are available on the Commissioner’s website where you can also find details on how to watch live and submit a question or catch-up after the meeting.

The focus of this month’s meetings:

12:30pm – 2:00pm – North Yorkshire Police

HMICFRS – PEEL Inspection Report

PEEL (police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy) is the HMICFRS regular assessment of police forces in England and Wales. They use inspection findings, analysis and professional judgment to assess how good forces are in several areas of policing. Most of these areas are then graded as outstanding, good, adequate, requires improvement or inadequate. 2021/2022 North Yorkshire Police – PEEL Assessment 17 March 2023

Read Commissioner Zoë’s response to the inspection: Commissioner Zoë responds to North Yorkshire Police inspection: ‘Our Police Force needs to do significantly better’ – Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner North Yorkshire (northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk)

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsSkifFkstw

Agenda and papers: https://bit.ly/PAM20March2023

2:30-4:00pm – North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Business Insight and Data – Evidence and assurance of how the Service uses data to monitor and assess performance and ensure continuous improvement.

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WybEvPAO44

Agenda and papers: https://bit.ly/PAM23March2023

To ask a question on this month’s hot topics: