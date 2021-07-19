Date/Time

Date(s) - 08/08/2021

10:00am - 4:00pm

Location

Valley Gardens

Categories

The WHITE ROSE ARTISTS hold their ‘Art in the Gardens’ exhibitions along the Colonnade in The Valley Gardens each summer – May to August.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

About Us

The ‘White Rose Artists’ group is continuing a long Harrogate tradition of exhibiting the work of Yorkshire Artists. Along with regular artists, guest artists are also invited to exhibit their collections so there is always something new to see.

An inspiring collection of original art and photography is once again being presented in the magnificent Valley Gardens, Harrogate. A local tradition since 1969, these exhibitions offer a refreshing, eclectic array of styles and mediums to suit all tastes. From beguiling landscapes to evocative abstracts, traditional and contemporary pieces are available direct from the artist.

The exhibitions remaining this summer are:

Sunday 25th July / Sunday 8th August / Sunday 29th & Monday 30th August (August Bank Holiday)

All exhibitions are held 10am to 4pm and are Free Admissions

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

The list below is a list of exhibiting artists throughout this summer, not all artists exhibit at all exhibitions. Therefore artists’ numbers vary at each exhibition.

Participating Artists are:

Clive Widdowson – Watercolour artist who paints landscapes of the Lake District / Scotland and the Yorkshire Dales. Peter Garner – Paints mainly landscapes in acrylic. Mike Brown – Paints in oils, mainly Yorkshire landscapes, the Dales and the moors. Paul Franklin – Landscape / wildlife and abstract photographer. Andrew Moodie – Paints in mixed media, pastel and oil. Landscapes, seascapes and real life studies. Rachel Melvin – Animal watercolourist Gillian Munro – Paints in acrylics, mainly waterfalls Keith Hillsden – Paints in pastels and mixed media. Landscapes, seascapes, portraits and animals. Georgina Good – Works in graphite and coloured pencil, portraits and landscapes. Rosemary Wilson – Uses her own photographic images to create unique pieces. Sarah Mead – Uses pastels and watercolour. Is exploring the technique of Eco – printing