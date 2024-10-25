Thousands see Leeds in a new light as city’s dazzling cultural spectacle returns

The stunning sights and sounds of Light Night Leeds transformed the city centre last night as the incredible cultural spectacle returned for its 20th edition.

A huge programme of mesmerising illuminated artworks from around the world arrived at well-known buildings and locations in Leeds for the event’s first night, with the stunning show set to continue this evening (Oct 25).

The UK’s largest light art festival, this year’s Light Night features a compelling mix of large-scale projections, live street theatre and interactive installations which wowed crowds of thousands last night.

At The Queens Hotel The BookBinder saw a fairy tale figure lead a cast of birds, beasts and boats, in an impressive projection across the iconic hotel’s façade.

A collaboration with the British Library and created by artists Illuminos, the piece is inspired by British Library’s Flickr Commons collection which includes fantastical drawings, prints and images.

At Leeds Dock, Norwegian artist Anastasia Isachsen’s stunning Monad, was projected onto the water, taking inspiration from nature and the universe and accompanied by a compelling soundscape.

Aire Park hosted the magnificent Parallels by Architecture Social Club, where multi-coloured laser beams pulsed and flickered overhead near the new Aire Park, outside The Tetley.

And at Leeds Civic Hall, the breath-taking Out of the Aire paid tribute to some of the people and events that have been part of the fascinating story of Leeds.

Dynamic, live street performances this year also included a giant Ghost Caribou, the return of the ever-popular Spark Drummers and a fire-breathing dragon.

This year marks the 20th edition of Light Night Leeds, and over the past two decades, the event has attracted more than 1.1 million visitors to the city and generates millions of pounds for the local economy.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “Light Night always promises to be a breath-taking and compelling cultural spectacle like no other, and last night certainly did not disappoint.

“Watching so many people come together in the city centre to see some of our most famous places and spaces transformed is truly amazing, and really brings home the power which culture and the arts have to unite and inspire.

“The event is also a massive credit to all the people, organisations and businesses who have shown their support and helped create an event which showcases the very best of Leeds. Tonight is set to be just as special and I hope people have a memorable evening.”

Light Night Leeds 2024 will continue this evening, October 25 from 6pm to 10pm.

Visit www.lightnightleeds.co.uk