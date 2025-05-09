Meals on wheels delivered on wartime wheels to mark VE Day

Newnham Street Garage, in Harrogate, provided a 1944 Willy’s Jeep to The Cutting, Harrogate Neighbours extra care scheme, which brought back memorable moments for residents celebrating VE Day.

Sue Cawthray the CEO of not-for-profit care provider, Harrogate Neighbours donned her finest land girl outfit as she, alongside long-standing volunteers delivered their daily run of hot meals into the community on a genuine wartime Jeep.

Sue Cawthray, CEO, said: On the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we wanted to do something that would take our residents and clients back to a happy and memorable moment. It was great to see the excitement from both residents as well as staff and volunteers as the Jeep arrived – a big thank you to Simon Roberts from Newnham Street Garage for his support.

On a daily basis, Harrogate Neighbours and its team of volunteers deliver over 150 hot meals to older and vulnerable people – a vital lifeline for many in the community.

Alongside the Jeep, residents and members of the community who use Harrogate Neighbours services, enjoyed a fun-filled day of music, including a wartime singalong with all the classics and an afternoon tea prepared by the chefs at The Cuttings.

Resident at The Cuttings, Noel Cork said: I was born in 1935, I can remember VE day. The songs brought back lots of memories from my childhood. I also saw the Jeep and put the helmet on.

Another resident, Colin Prest said: Yesterday afternoon was brilliant. It brought back memories from younger days, I really enjoyed it.