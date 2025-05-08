Brew+Bao to open new venue in the base of The Mitre in Knaresborough

Please share:

Brew+, from Brew York, is opening its second venue, Brew+Bao – they opened a venue in Chapel Allerton earlier this year.

Located in the base of The Mitre in Knaresborough, they will open on 21 May at 12pm.

They will serve up vibrant Asian fusion street food from YUZU Street Food, alongside a rotating

line-up of craft beers from Brew York and guest breweries.

Wayne Smith, Managing Director of Brew York, said: We’ve been blown away by the response to Brew+Bao in Chapel Allerton, and we’re

thrilled to be launching our second Brew+ site so soon. Knaresborough felt like a natural next step – a beautiful location, a brilliant community, and the perfect setting for what we do best: great beer, incredible food, and good vibes.

Gregg Ruddy, General Manager of Brew+Bao: Knaresborough, said: The feedback from Chapel Allerton has been phenomenal, and we’re confident Knaresborough will embrace what we’ve created here too. We can’t wait to open the doors and share the food, beer and atmosphere that make

Brew+Bao special.