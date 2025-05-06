Witnesses needed to damage only collision in Harrogate

Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage following a damage only collision on Leyland Road, Harrogate.

It happened at 9.55am on Monday 28 April 2025, and involved a red Mini colliding with a silver Volkswagen Golf that was parked on Leyland Road, causing damage. The red mini continued onto Kingsley Drive.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision for the driver of the red Mini to make contact to discuss the incident.

Please email colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Colin Irvine.

Please quote reference 12250079478 when passing on information.