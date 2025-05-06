Spring concert in Skipton reflects VE Day 80th anniversary

Sunday 11 May 2025 is the date for Cantores Salicium’s spring concert in Christ Church Skipton. The choir will be accompanied by its chamber orchestra, Camerata Salicium and the main work in the programme is Mozart’s Requiem.

The programme reflects the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day with music that represents a new dawn, peace, mourning and joy, as well as the Mozart. Beethoven, a true humanitarian, is also represented by his short but beautiful Romance in F amajor for violin and orchestra, with leader Christopher Karwacinski as soloist.

The choir is looking forward to being joined for the requiem by four talented soloists: soprano Jennie Marsden, mezzo Sophie Clarke, tenor Oliver Heath and baritone Jonny Hill.

Writing in the programme, director Lindy Williams writes of the connection to VE Day, May 8th 2025 marks eighty years since the allied victory was declared in Europe. On that day in 1945 Europe breathed a sigh of relief as we saw the end of fascism on our continent. Whilst in the UK we celebrate Victory in Europe (VE) Day each year, other countries have a public holiday, the day being variously called Liberation Day, Victory Day or Victory Over Fascism Day. I was too young to understand fully what was going on but I have a hazy memory of things changing, a sense of relief infusing our communities. The celebrations were vast, with millions out on the streets in the UK and throughout the continent: Churchill had to remind people that in the Far East the war continued. In 2018 Cantores Salicium gave a performance of Mozart’s Requiem in Bolton Priory on the centenary, November 11th, of the end of the first world war. It is fitting therefore that we can now mark the eightieth anniversary of the ending of hostilities in Europe by once again singing Mozart’s uplifting work.

The concert begins at 4.30 p.m. with tickets at £15, students and benefits recipients £7.50, 18 and under free. These may be reserved via choir website, choir members, Castleberg Sports, Settle or on the door.

This is an exciting programme, not to be missed.

http://www.cantores-slaicium.org.uk/