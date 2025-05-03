Paul Haslam, independent Harrogate Town Council Councillor

As the dust settles on council voting, and how political and divisive they have now become.

This round of elections is be viewed by many as big indicator of voter intention at the next General Election.

However, the Harrogate Town Council election was every bit as political as what was happening across the country. The elections became a further political grab for power, even though this was only a Town Council – the question is did a need to grab seats overpower genuine intention from the councillors?

Let’s not forget that the Harrogate Town Council is yet to have a scope for what it will do, so part of it being put in now is democratic posturing, and County Council handing down powers to areas that they don’t want to, or don’t have resources to do.

If you are Councillor part of a political party, then, in theory, you have have two masters, the party and your constituents. There is a strong argument that in many roles that influence is unhealthy, and there is an argument for Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Crime Commissioners and Councillors to not have political affiliation. For instance would a Crime Commissioner challenge their own party over party policy, or would there be a whip.

If you consider the Harrogate Town Council Councillors, what extra does it provide to the people that they are part of a party ? It certainly gives a useful added lever to the political party to have affiliated Councillors.