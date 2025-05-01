Appeal following road traffic collision in Harrogate

Police are appealing for information about a road traffic collision that occurred on the A661 Wetherby Road in Harrogate. (Between the Kestral roundabout and junction of Forest Lane)

It happened at approximately 4.25pm on Tuesday 29 April 2025 and involved a BMW motorbike and a blue VW Polo. The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers closed Wetherby Road for several hours to allow for investigation work to take place at the scene and vehicle recovery. The road was re open at approximately 7pm.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us.

Please email drew.crossley@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Drew Crossley.

Please quote reference 12250075975 when passing on information.