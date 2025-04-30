Prime Harrogate retail parade up for sale

A prominent retail investment in central Harrogate is to be sold at the upcoming Acuitus auction on 150 May 2025 – 27-31 Cambridge Street.

Comprising two prime retail units and a kiosk, this property forms part of the ground floor of a larger building, with tenants including Bodycare and Pandora on new 10-year leases. The 6,863 sq ft property which generates £207,000pa is situated at a prime trading location on the south of the pedestrianised Cambridge Street, and is being offered at the upcoming auction at a guide price of £2.1m.

John Mehtab of Acuitus comments: In this historic spa town, fashion retail remains a vital part of the high street, and offers stable income generation for investors.

In South Yorkshire, a substantial unbroken parade in Sheffield city centre at 10-26 Campo Lane is being offered at a guide price of £1.25m. Comprising five shops, four storey office, and six separately accessed two/three beds on the upper floors, the property generates £151,765pa.

The Acuitus auction will take place on 15 May 2025 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.