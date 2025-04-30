Prime Harrogate retail parade up for sale

30 April 2025
·

A prominent retail investment in central Harrogate is to be sold at the upcoming Acuitus auction on 150 May 2025  – 27-31 Cambridge Street.

Comprising two prime retail units and a kiosk, this property forms part of the ground floor of a larger building, with tenants including Bodycare and Pandora on new 10-year leases. The 6,863 sq ft property which generates £207,000pa is situated at a prime trading location on the south of the pedestrianised Cambridge Street, and is being offered at the upcoming auction at a guide price of £2.1m.

 

John Mehtab of Acuitus comments:

In this historic spa town, fashion retail remains a vital part of the high street, and offers stable income generation for investors.

 

In South Yorkshire, a substantial unbroken parade in Sheffield city centre at 10-26 Campo Lane is being offered at a guide price of £1.25m. Comprising five shops, four storey office, and six separately accessed two/three beds on the upper floors, the property generates £151,765pa.

The Acuitus auction will take place on 15 May 2025  at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertising

Advertising

Go toTop