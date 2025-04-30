Mark Dementia Action Week with Dementia Forward’s Hat Day

This month, Dementia Forward, the leading dementia support charity for North Yorkshire and York, is launching ‘Hat Day’ during Dementia Action Week. Dementia Action Week is a national initiative, running from the 19th to the 25th of May, which aims to raise awareness of dementia and encourage positive action within communities. On the 23rd of May, Dementia Forward are asking people to wear a hat, raise awareness, and donate to support their vital dementia services.

Debby Lennox from Dementia Forward explains, ‘We wanted something that everyone can get involved in. Most people have a hat of some type at home, and it can be as simple or as fancy as they like! The important thing is that it gets people thinking and talking about dementia, a condition that around 10,000 people in North Yorkshire are currently living with, and which will affect 1 in 3 people in their lifetime. We want to encourage conversation about dementia – not keep it under our hats!’

Dementia Forward is working to ensure that people experiencing memory problems, or who have a formal dementia diagnosis, continue to live well and feel supported, informed, and included. They are also on a mission to improve public understanding of dementia and the support that is available within local communities, and Dementia Action Week is the perfect time to do this. The charity will be organising various events and activities during the week to increase awareness, raise funds and reduce the stigma that some people still experience. They already have many schools, care homes and businesses in the county excited to be involved by popping on their hats and making a donation, and are calling on anyone who is interested in holding their own Hat Day event to get in touch. It could be an office fundraiser, a school-wide event or something for the whole community – every contribution makes a difference.

For more information on how to participate, donate, or access fundraising resources, visit www.dementiaforward.org.uk/hat-day/ or call 03300 578592.

Together, we can raise funds, raise awareness and raise our hats!

For free, confidential advice and support from Dementia Forward, call the Helpline on 03300 578592 or visit www.dementiaforward.org.uk.