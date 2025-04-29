Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall seeks donations for exciting community extension

Work is due to begin this month on a major extension to Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall that will provide the local community with a state-of-the-art craft studio. Proposals also include improvements to the hall’s existing facilities, ensuring the venue remains a valuable hub for the community.

The structural building work has been funded by grants from local government and the FCC Communities Foundation. However, an additional £25,000 is needed to complete the internal improvements and furnish the new craft studio.

This funding will cover essential additions, such as equipping the craft studio with workbenches, an upgraded lighting system for the main hall, new carpeting in key areas, as well as the creation of a sun terrace and improvements to the sun lounge, which is now home to Hampsthwaite’s popular community library.

Geoff Howard, Chair of the Memorial Hall said: We’ve got the funding to build the shell of the extension but we’re now madly applying for support and donations to fit it all out. We are hoping the building will be completed by August. When the door is first opened, I don’t want it to look anything other than wow.

Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall has been the community centre of the village since 1952. It continues to host local groups and events that attract over 25,000 visitors annually. The extension will provide much-needed workspace for community initiatives, including the Repair Café, ReMakery, Men’s Shed and the Community Payback scheme, as well as afterschool clubs and individual workshops.

How you can help:

Donations can be made directly to the hall or through the Local Lotto scheme, where 50 pence for each ticket sold is donated to support the extension.

Local businesses interested in sponsoring the project or contributing in other ways are encouraged to contact Geoff Howard via email at:

dtolwiki@gmail.com