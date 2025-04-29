Going up! Leeds United promotion parade confirmed for Bank Holiday Monday

Leeds United fans will have the chance to salute the club’s promotion-winning heroes during an open-top bus parade, it can be confirmed today.

Fresh from clinching a return to the Premier League, Daniel Farke and his squad will be riding high once again as they make their way around a loop of Leeds city centre next Monday, May 5.

Large crowds are expected to turn out to show their appreciation for Leeds’s manager and players on a Bank Holiday afternoon that promises to live long in the memory.

The parade will follow a mile-long route that will take in the full length of the Headrow as well as City Square, Boar Lane, New Market Street and parts of Wellington Street and Vicar Lane.

The Whites are scheduled to arrive in the city centre at around 1pm, with the parade set to last between an hour and an hour-and-a-half.

Due to the high number of fans expected to attend, there will be no single focal point for the event. Instead, supporters are being encouraged to line as much of the route as possible and give the team the welcome they deserve.

Farke and his players will be ‘on the mic’ and interacting with fans throughout the parade, meaning everyone – no matter where they are along the route – will get the same special experience and enjoy what is sure to be a city centre-wide carnival atmosphere.

People who cannot make it to the event will be able to follow proceedings via a live stream on the club’s LUTV channel.

The parade has been organised by Leeds City Council in conjunction with the club, and with support from agencies including West Yorkshire Police.

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: I’m delighted that we’ve been able to work with Leeds United to give players and fans the chance to celebrate promotion together. As a season ticket holder at Elland Road, I know how much this football club means to its supporters and indeed Leeds as a whole. The name of Leeds United is already known all around the world, but being in the Premier League raises the profile of the club still further and will also bring wider economic benefits to the city. I’m looking forward to seeing fans out enjoying themselves, it should be a wonderful spectacle. By lining the entirety of the route, they’ll be able to secure a great view of the parade and help create a party atmosphere right across the city centre.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, said: Winning promotion is a marvellous achievement by Daniel Farke and his players, they really have done the whole of Leeds proud over the course of the season. Leeds United’s ups and downs are woven into the fabric of life here and, as the city’s Lord Mayor, it’s my absolute pleasure to see them back where they belong. I know the club’s fans have been in party mood since promotion was secured and I’m sure they will relish the opportunity to continue their celebrations at next week’s parade.

Morrie Eisenberg, chief operating officer at Leeds United, said: We are thrilled to be able to celebrate our promotion to the Premier League with a parade across Leeds city centre. Sadly, due to restrictions when we were last promoted to the top flight in 2020, it wasn’t possible for a bus parade to take place, so we’re now delighted to be able to celebrate this promotion properly with our supporters. On behalf of the club I would like to thank everybody who has helped pull the parade together behind the scenes and at local authority level, I’m sure next Monday will be a great occasion for the whole city.

A programme of road closures and other traffic restrictions is due to be in place across much of the city centre from 8am to 5pm on Monday. Emergency service access will be maintained throughout this time.

The size of the expected turnout means people coming into the city centre – for the parade or other reasons – are being asked to carefully plan their journeys in advance.

The park and ride sites at Temple Green and Stourton will be operating on the day, with First running inbound buses from there to the city centre between 10am and 1pm and return services between 2.30pm and 5.30pm