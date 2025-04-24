Viv Poskitt LibDem candidate for the St George’s Ward: Questions to the Harrogate Town Council Candidates

Viv Poskitt is the LibDem candidate for the St George’s Ward in the Harrogate Town Council Elections on 1 May 2025.

Some questions to Viv:

What’s your connection to Harrogate ?

I have lived in Harrogate for 30yrs of which 23yrs in St. George’s ward & I have been a local GP for 25yrs.

My son went to Harrogate grammar & I was actively involved in fund raising as part of the PTA

I used to work for North Yorkshire police as a forensic medical examiner which included looking after victims & suspects in custody

I also worked for North Yorkshire social services undertaking mental health assessment & assessing patients with dementia in care facilities

I’m used to dealing with public finances & budgets & doing more with less

I have been involved with charity work including helping with funding

the food & clothes bank

I am the green lead for the practice & enrolled in the green impact for health

I did a charity 100km cycle through the night in London to raise awareness about cancer screening

I have given free menopause talks to local groups

I recently met with a local neighbourhood police officer to discuss the local issues & attended the Harrogate town plan forum meeting

I am meeting with some allotment owners this weekend

I am a paying member of Harrogate BID & have close ties to local hospitality

The role of the Harrogate Town Council isn’t fully defined, what would would you like to see a town council do ?

I see the role of town council as incorporating partnership working including police, schools, charitable organisations, BID, zero carbon Harrogate, Harrogate civic society, stray defence league , friends of valley gardens, commercial street traders, allotment association, Harrogate in bloom to name a few so collectively we can help with the local economy & retail, local transport issues, our heritage as a spa town & the health & wellbeing of the town’s population & the environment which go hand in hand & I am very involved in this.

In essence we need to focus on delivery of services & improve the quality of life within the town, representing the local community

What do you see as the main challenges for the town council ?

I see the main challenges as at this stage we don’t know who will be elected so if there is a mixture of candidates from different parties with opposing views it will be difficult to make unanimous decisions. Also we will have budgeting issues. Currently NYCC is Northallerton centric & we need to raise our Harrogate profile

What do you see as the main gains for the people of Harrogate ?

The main gains hopefully will be improved facilities/services especially for young people & support for people to combat loneliness & isolation which are detrimental to health & wellbeing

What else do you believe people should know about your or what you believe ?

I am happy to answer any further questions about me as I have quite a full CV

Should a town councillor be voted for based on party or personality?

I feel it is important to vote for the person at a local level . I feel I have the qualities & attributes to fulfil the role as town councillor; I am well known in the area & intend to be visible & active

I am impressed with how well the Liberal Democrats team has worked together cohesively & we are all singing from the page & want what is best for the town