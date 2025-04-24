Scouts and Guides to Parade Through Harrogate for St George’s Day Celebration

Harrogate will come alive with colour and community spirit this Sunday (27th April) as hundreds of young people take part in the annual St George’s Day Parade.

Scouts, Cubs, Beavers, and Squirrels will join forces with Guides, Brownies, and Rainbows to march through the town in a celebration of the Scouting and Guiding movements, both deeply rooted in community values and adventure. The parade honours St George—the patron saint of Scouting—and celebrates the movement’s founding by Robert Baden-Powell in 1907.

Spectators are encouraged to line the streets and cheer on the participants as they make their way through town. The parade will assemble on the West Park Stray from 1:30pm, with the march beginning at 2:00pm.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable event, the following roads will be closed from 1:30pm to 2:30pm:

Beech Grove

Victoria Avenue

Queens Parade

Station Road

North Park Road

Coach Road

Come along and support your local Scouts and Guides as they proudly represent their groups and celebrate this much-loved tradition!

Some images from 2019