Rumours of Fleetwood Mac to play the Royal Hall in Harrogate, part of a 70-date tour

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world’s finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage in spring-summer 2025 celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac via a mammoth new 70-date UK tour.
They play the Royal Hall in Harrogate on 14 June 2025
“An extraordinary emotive performance of Fleetwood Mac” MICK FLEETWOOD
Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the hugely popular ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups. The band has now played to more than two million fans across the globe, as well as achieving a staggering 150 million views to date via YouTube.
Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time (and one which has sold a mighty 125million albums worldwide).
Talking about the new UK tour, the band’s drum maestro Allan Cosgrove (aka Cos) said today;
We’re thrilled to kick-off the 2025 Rumours of Fleetwood Mac UK tour – we’ve taken a fresh look at our stage show to deliver something truly special for fans old and new. Alongside our incredible producers, we’ve curated what we believe is our best setlist to date — an immersive journey through the decades of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary music. From the haunting harmonies to the raw emotion that defined the band’s sound, this year’s performance promises a rich and powerful celebration of their legacy. In 2025, we’re slipping back through the mists of time to honour the earliest roots of Fleetwood Mac with a heartfelt tribute to Peter Green’s classics — songs that laid the foundation for everything that followed.
We’re also delving deep into the iconic songbooks of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, performing a couple of their poignant swansongs with the reverence and passion they deserve. We always endeavour to try and make the time we spend together with our audiences more than just a concert. We like to think of our show as a ‘thank you’ to Fleetwood Mac. It’s a thank you for their incredible songs, the memories we all share with their music, and the magic that Fleetwood Mac has given us all through the decades.
See: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac | Harrogate Theatre to book
- 1 April Llandudno Venue Cymru
- 2 April Portsmouth Guildhall
- 3 April Basingstoke – The Anvil
- 5 April Plymouth Pavilion
- 6 April Torquay Princess Theatre
- 7 April Dorking Hall
- 9 April Woking New Victoria Theatre
- 10 April London Cadogan Hall
- 11 April London Cadogan Hall
- 12 April London Cadogan Hall
- 14 April Salford Lowry
- 15 April Crewe Lyceum
- 17 April Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- 18 April Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- 19 April Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- 21 April Birmingham Symphony Hall
- 22 April Birmingham Symphony Hall
- 23 April Ipswich Regent
- 25 April Hastings White Rock
- 26 April Gateshead – The Glasshouse
- 27 April Gateshead – The Glasshouse
- 29 April Swindon Wyvern Theatre
- 30 April Newark Palace Theatre
- 2 May Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
- 3 May Edinburgh Usher Hall
- 4 May Dundee Caird Hall
- 6 May Inverness Eden Court
- 7 May Inverness Eden Court
- 8 May Dunfermline Alhambra
- 9 May Dunfermline Alhambra
- 10 May Hull Connexin Live
- 29 May Lowestoft Marina
- 31 May Eastbourne Congress Theatre
- 1 June Malvern Forum
- 2 June Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
- 4 June Sheffield City Hall
- 5 June Scarborough Spa
- 7 June Skegness Embassy Theatre
- 8 June High Wycombe Swan
- 9 June Guildford G Live
- 10 June Blackpool Opera House
- 12 June St Albans Alban Arena
- 13 June Northampton Derngate
- 14 June Harrogate Royal Hall
- 15 June Leicester De Montfort Hall
- 17 June Buxton Opera House
- 19 June Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
- 20 June Aberdeen Music Hall
- 21 June Aberdeen Music Hall
- 23 June Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- 24 June Scunthorpe Baths Hall
- 25 June York Barbican
- 27 June Croydon Fairfield Hall
- 28 June Cambridge Corn Exchange
- 29 June Kings Lynn Corn Exchange
- 1 July Bromley Churchill Theatre
- 2 July Cardiff New Theatre
- 4 July Swansea Grand Theatre
- 5 July Bristol Beacon
- 7 July Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- 9 July Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- 10 July Weymouth Pavilion
- 11 July Truro Hall For Cornwall
- 13 July Basingstoke – The Anvil
- 14 July Crawley – The Hawth
- 15 July Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall
- 16 July Bradford St George’s Hall
- 18 July Darlington Hippodrome
- 19 July Derby Becketwell Arena
- 20 July Peterborough New Theatre
