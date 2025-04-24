Rumours of Fleetwood Mac to play the Royal Hall in Harrogate, part of a 70-date tour

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world’s finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage in spring-summer 2025 celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac via a mammoth new 70-date UK tour.

“An extraordinary emotive performance of Fleetwood Mac” MICK FLEETWOOD

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the hugely popular ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups. The band has now played to more than two million fans across the globe, as well as achieving a staggering 150 million views to date via YouTube.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the British-American supergroup’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time (and one which has sold a mighty 125million albums worldwide).

Talking about the new UK tour, the band’s drum maestro Allan Cosgrove (aka Cos) said today; We’re thrilled to kick-off the 2025 Rumours of Fleetwood Mac UK tour – we’ve taken a fresh look at our stage show to deliver something truly special for fans old and new. Alongside our incredible producers, we’ve curated what we believe is our best setlist to date — an immersive journey through the decades of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary music. From the haunting harmonies to the raw emotion that defined the band’s sound, this year’s performance promises a rich and powerful celebration of their legacy. In 2025, we’re slipping back through the mists of time to honour the earliest roots of Fleetwood Mac with a heartfelt tribute to Peter Green’s classics — songs that laid the foundation for everything that followed. We’re also delving deep into the iconic songbooks of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, performing a couple of their poignant swansongs with the reverence and passion they deserve. We always endeavour to try and make the time we spend together with our audiences more than just a concert. We like to think of our show as a ‘thank you’ to Fleetwood Mac. It’s a thank you for their incredible songs, the memories we all share with their music, and the magic that Fleetwood Mac has given us all through the decades.

See: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac | Harrogate Theatre to book

1 April Llandudno Venue Cymru

2 April Portsmouth Guildhall

3 April Basingstoke – The Anvil

5 April Plymouth Pavilion

6 April Torquay Princess Theatre

7 April Dorking Hall

9 April Woking New Victoria Theatre

10 April London Cadogan Hall

11 April London Cadogan Hall

12 April London Cadogan Hall

14 April Salford Lowry

15 April Crewe Lyceum

17 April Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

18 April Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

19 April Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

21 April Birmingham Symphony Hall

22 April Birmingham Symphony Hall

23 April Ipswich Regent

25 April Hastings White Rock

26 April Gateshead – The Glasshouse

27 April Gateshead – The Glasshouse

29 April Swindon Wyvern Theatre

30 April Newark Palace Theatre

2 May Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

3 May Edinburgh Usher Hall

4 May Dundee Caird Hall

6 May Inverness Eden Court

7 May Inverness Eden Court

8 May Dunfermline Alhambra

9 May Dunfermline Alhambra

10 May Hull Connexin Live

29 May Lowestoft Marina

31 May Eastbourne Congress Theatre

1 June Malvern Forum

2 June Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

4 June Sheffield City Hall

5 June Scarborough Spa

7 June Skegness Embassy Theatre

8 June High Wycombe Swan

9 June Guildford G Live

10 June Blackpool Opera House

12 June St Albans Alban Arena

13 June Northampton Derngate

14 June Harrogate Royal Hall

15 June Leicester De Montfort Hall

17 June Buxton Opera House

19 June Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

20 June Aberdeen Music Hall

21 June Aberdeen Music Hall

23 June Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

24 June Scunthorpe Baths Hall

25 June York Barbican

27 June Croydon Fairfield Hall

28 June Cambridge Corn Exchange

29 June Kings Lynn Corn Exchange

1 July Bromley Churchill Theatre

2 July Cardiff New Theatre

4 July Swansea Grand Theatre

5 July Bristol Beacon

7 July Southend Cliffs Pavilion

9 July Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

10 July Weymouth Pavilion

11 July Truro Hall For Cornwall

13 July Basingstoke – The Anvil

14 July Crawley – The Hawth

15 July Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall

16 July Bradford St George’s Hall

18 July Darlington Hippodrome

19 July Derby Becketwell Arena

20 July Peterborough New Theatre

